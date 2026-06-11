French sailor Charlie Dalin dies at 42: he won a 64-day non-stop race around the world while battling cancer

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Charlie Dalin, professional sailor who won the 2024-2025 Vendée Globe, a solo, unassisted and non-stop yacht race around the world, has died at the age of 42 as a consequence of gastrointestinal cancer. The yachtsman was diagnosed two and a half years ago, and already knew about his illness when he took part and was victorious of the 2024/25 Vendée Globe, although he did not disclose it at the time.

Dalin's wife Perrine Le Pape announced his death on Thursday. "It is with deep sadness that my family and I announce the passing of my husband, Charlie Dalin, following a long illness", she said to AFP.

Between the end of 2024 and 2025, Dalin spent 64 days, 19 hours and 22 minutes -which is a record for the race- alone at the sea in this extreme race around the world, held every four years, departing from the French department of Vendée, in France, and considered one of the most dangerous in the world. He did all of that while undergoing, in secret, immunotherapy treatment. He revealed his desease in a book, The Power of Destiny, in October 2025.

Reactions in France and saling world after Charlie Dalin's death

His death caused consternation in France. "Charlie Dalin had conquered the Vendée Globe, silently carrying on another fight. France salutes an immense sailor, a rare courage, a light on the open sea", said the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron.

"Charlie embodied everything that is best in our sport, and the entire global sailing community will be deeply affected by his tragically premature passing", said David Graham, CEO of World Sailing. "The words 'inspirational' and 'legend' are often overused in the world of sport, but Charlie embodied both."

And his friend and also rival Yoann Richomme (he finished second in the Vendée Globe 2024/25) said that "our passion for offshore racing frequently brought us together, during training but especially during races. Our battles on the water, from our first tacks in the Figaro, led us to that fierce competition in the last Vendée Globe which thrilled us so much! I loved the years spent together, the genuine laughter and that shared desire to always give our best on the water. My deepest condolences to his family, to Perrine and to Oscar. I will miss you, we will all miss you! Fair winds, my friend."