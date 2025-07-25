French rider Lenny Martinez caught cheating with the "sticky bottle" trick at Tour de France

HQ

Lenny Martinez, 22-year-old French cyclist for Team Bahrain Victorious, was fined with 8 points and lost his chances of competing the polka-dot jersey with Vingegaard, as he was caught resorting to the old tactic of the "sticky bottle". This old trick is very self explanatory: it consists on riders getting water bidons from their team's car, but instead of immediately grabbing them, he grabs the bottle for a few seconds, hanging on to the car and benefiting from their movement to get a boost.

As a result, he has been fined with eight mountain ponts, docked from the 20 he got at the stage. Martinez was by that point second in the Climber classification, well behind Pogacar, but as the Slovenian also holds the Yellow jersey, he was given the Polka-dot jersey. He now has 72 points.

Even if Martinez hadn't been fined, he would have still lost the jersey to Jonas Vingegaard, who now has 89 points (Pogacar has 105). After checking the images, caught by TV cameras, that leave no room to interpretation, Martinez was also fined with 10 seconds in the GC and 200 swiss francs, around 213 euros, but he can feel lucky that he wasn't given a harsher penalty or disqualified...