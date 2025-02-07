French prosecutors launch criminal probe into Elon Musk's X over alleged algorithm manipulation

HQ

French prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into X, formerly known as Twitter, over accusations that its algorithms may have been manipulated to distort the platform's content and conversations.

The Paris public prosecutor's office confirmed that they received a report from French lawmaker Eric Bothorel, highlighting allegations of "biased algorithms" that could have affected the platform's automated data processing system.

This investigation comes amid growing concerns about the effectiveness of content moderation on the platform since Elon Musk acquired it in 2022. Alongside this, the European Union is also scrutinizing X for possible violations of the Digital Services Act, which aims to curb harmful content. For now, it remains to be seen how the investigation will unfold.