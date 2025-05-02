French President pays tribute to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

HQ

The Belle Époque-inspired Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 hasn't just taken the gaming world by storm - now even French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his admiration for the acclaimed role-playing game, which has quickly established itself as one of the most exciting and unique experiences of the year, as clearly reflected in its Metacritic score which, at the time of writing, stands at 92 out of 100.

On Instagram, Emmanuel Macron described the game as "a shining example of French boldness and creativity" and congratulated the developers at Sandfall Interactive on their success. A nice recognition to say the least, and we sincerely hope that the game continues to sell at the same furious pace.

Have you started playing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?