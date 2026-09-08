French president Emmanuel Macron urges European Commission to back teen social media ban

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As more countries are now enacting bans on social media for teenagers, French president Emmanuel Macron wants to see an EU-wide restriction for individuals under the age of 15. This comes after France failed to enact similar legislation restricting the use of social media.

"I believe it ⁠has now become essential to go further and, through a new European legislative text, ​harmonise a ban on access to social media platforms for children under the age ​of 15, in order to protect all children across the Union," Macron wrote in a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, obtained by Reuters.

Ahead of French presidential elections in 2027, Macron has taken up the social media ban as a key priority for his presidency. Von der Leyen did say in July that the EU would move to limit young children's access to social media across the Union, but this did not include a complete ban. Instead, children under 13 would be allowed limited, supervised access.