French President Emmanuel Macron promises to create "a major global event" dedicated to video games

HQ

While Gamescom currently dominates as the largest consumer video game event in the entire world, not least just in Europe or Germany, France will soon be looking to pose a true competitor to the long-running event.

In a recent address to the nation of France, President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to create a new video game festival, which he regards as a "major global event for creation, innovation, users, and the industry".

This is all part of Macron's continued support for video games as an industry (and esports for that matter), with the French politician looking to better position gaming as a key creative field alongside film and television. This will allow games to take advantage of "l'exception culturelle" (cultural exceptional) in the country, which is an initiative that treats works of art as unique assets and less as commercial goods, protecting French game development from the pressures from other regions around the world.

It's unclear when this festival could be held, but one would assume such a "major global event" would be targeting Paris as its host city. For the time being, we'll have to stay tuned to see what comes of this idea.