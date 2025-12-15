French President Emmanuel Macron praises the success for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

HQ

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 set several records at The Game Awards. For example, it had more nominations than any other game, won more awards than any other game, and became the first French title to win Game of the Year at the gala.

This impressed just about everyone, including French President Emmanuel Macron. He commented on French developer Sandfall Interactive's unprecedented success via Instagram, writing (translated using Bing):

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was recently named Game of the Year in Los Angeles. A historic first for a French title!

It is a great honor for Montpellier and for France. Well done, Sandfall Interactive! For future generations and those who come after them!"

It is unclear whether Macron has actually played the game himself, but the last sentence is a nice nod to the game's motto, and a phrase we heard several times, both during the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 campaign and among the acceptance speeches at The Game Awards.

