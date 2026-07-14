French politicians and Spanish players like Lamine Yamal react to former Spanish PM racist comments on France

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Spanish and French politicians and Spanish players such as Lamine Yamal or Borja Iglesias have reacted to the words by former Spanish President Mariano Rajoy, who said in his opinion column in the newspaper El Debate that France is a "top level team, but without French people", a comment that has sparked widespread criticism and rejection in France for racism, even from far-right parties and group offended by the remarks of Rajoy, as reported by El País.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, a descendant of Spanish migrants, told BFMTV that Rajoy's statement was "totally unacceptable" and that "there is only one France, a republic where everyone can find their place, whatever their origin". Minister for Overseas Territories, Naïma Moutchou, said that these racist obession and insults reappear every time their team wins: "These are not mere slips of the tongue; it is a methodical and normalized hatred of France and what it represent".

The French Embassy in Spain stated that "all the players on the French national team are French. Of the 26 called up, 23 were born in France. The three born abroad also hold French nationality". Even far-right group National Rally, Marine Le Pen's former party who said very similar comments in the past which, among other antisemitic regards, cost him the expulsion of her party in 2015, has criticised Rajoy, with spokeperson Julien Odoul saying "Mr. Rajoy is a racist, it's deplorable".

In Spain, the government rejected Rajoy's words, and only the former president's party, People's Party, now in the opposition defended him, even if not subscribing them: PP spokesman Borja Sémper said that his words were "sarcastic" and "without bad intentions".

Some Spanish players, who face France tonight Tuesday, Bastille Day, at 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST in World Cup semi-finals, have also commented on his words. Lamine Yamal, who like many of his teammates in Spain and like many of the French players, is the son of immigants, said that "if football serves any purpose, it's to unite. France and Spain are an example of unity and that's what football is", while Borja Iglesias said that "it surprises me that we're still dealing with this at this point in time. France is so rich because of the number of people from diverse backgrounds. These things sadden me."