French police officer sanctioned with early retirement after receiving a €60,300 donation from Kylian Mbappé

A French police offer who worked in the security forces for the French national team has been sanctioned with early retirement after receiving a €60,300 donation from Kylian Mbappé, because he didn't inform his superiors about the donation.

The police officer has worked with the French team for years and was a friend of the Mbappé family. He received a € 60,300 donation from Mbappé in June 2023 for his work at the 2022 World Cup, and the financial intelligence found about it in July 2024. The officer's lawyer said that the donation was legal, made by check, and did not need to be declared. Four other senior officers received €30,000 donations by Mbappé.

However, the officer was subject of an administrative procedure by the IGPN (General Inspectorate of the National Police) and the DGPN (Directorate General of the National Police) decided to sanction him with early retirement for failing to inform his superiors about the donation, according to AFP (via RMC Sport).

His lawyer protested, because all other charges against the officer (that included an undeclared work in Cameroon) had been dropped. He also received support from a former prefect, saying that the story "doesn't hold up legally because this donation is legal and is not contested, and there is a vexatious intent because the commander was due to retire on December 31st".