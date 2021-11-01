Cookies

news

French online charity "ZEvent" raises more than 10 millions euros

It has been breaking records every time for the last three years.

This Halloween weekend was set to be a new iteration of French online charity event called "ZEvent" and organised by Adrien "Zerator" Nougaret. ZEvent has been taking place every year since 2018, each time collecting money for a different charity. This year,
Action Against Hunger benefited from over 50 streamers broadcasting from Friday evening to Sunday night.

The group raised these last couple of days 10,064,480€ (through donations and t-shirts sold), twice as much money as last year's iteration, which had raised around 5.7 millions euros for Amnesty International.

Even French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his support to the streamers through a tweet during the weekend before congratulating them once it had ended :

"When working together, we can move mountains : you did #ZEvent2021, you did it again this year. Congratulations".

