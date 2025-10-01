French military boards Russia-linked oil tanker suspected of launching drones in Denmark

HQ

Drone sightings in Denmark have dominated the headlines in recent days. Now, we just got the news that French forces have boarded an oil tanker suspected of serving as a launch site for the drones that recently disrupted air traffic in Denmark. The vessel, long associated with Russia's so-called shadow fleet and known for shifting identities, was diverted to western France for investigation after its crew failed to clarify its registration. The oil tanker, known as the Boracay, was one of four Russia-linked vessels in the seas near Denmark at the time of the drone sightings on 22 and 24 September, which so far have not been fully explained.