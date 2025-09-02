French hospitals told to prepare for war in Europe by next year among fears of WWIII

HQ

The latest news on France . French hospitals have been advised to gear up for major military operations by early next year, highlighting the country's focus on readiness amid global uncertainties.

The Ministry of Health said: "Among the risks identified, therefore, is the hypothesis of a major engagement where the health issue would consist of taking care of a potentially high influx of victims from abroad."

Officials say medical facilities should be able to treat both domestic and foreign soldiers and manage extended care for thousands over several months. Plans include establishing staging areas near key transport hubs to ensure rapid response in crises.

Authorities emphasize that these measures are part of broader strategic planning, building on lessons from past health emergencies. Citizens have also been provided with guidance on essential survival supplies and safety measures for diverse crises.