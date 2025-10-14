French government halts pension reform to avoid collapse

HQ

We just got the news. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has announced the suspension of President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform until after the next election, a move aimed at calming tensions in parliament and securing his government's survival. The decision follows mounting pressure from leftist lawmakers who threatened to join opposition parties in a no-confidence vote. While the suspension marks a major retreat on one of Macron's signature policies, it temporarily eases France's deepening political crisis. The measure, however, raises new questions about the country's strained public finances and the government's ability to deliver on deficit targets.