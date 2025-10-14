Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

French government halts pension reform to avoid collapse

Prime Minister Lecornu suspends Macron's key reform amid mounting political turmoil.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We just got the news. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has announced the suspension of President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform until after the next election, a move aimed at calming tensions in parliament and securing his government's survival. The decision follows mounting pressure from leftist lawmakers who threatened to join opposition parties in a no-confidence vote. While the suspension marks a major retreat on one of Macron's signature policies, it temporarily eases France's deepening political crisis. The measure, however, raises new questions about the country's strained public finances and the government's ability to deliver on deficit targets. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!

French government halts pension reform to avoid collapse
Paris, France, 08-09-2025 : Minister of the Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu, confidence vote in the Bayrou government, National Assembly, Paris // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsFrance


Loading next content