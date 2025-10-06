French government collapses hours after formation France's newly appointed Prime Minister stepped down on Monday, just 14 hours after unveiling his new cabinet.

France's newly appointed Prime Minister stepped down less than a day after forming his cabinet, citing mounting opposition from both allies and rivals. The move has sparked calls for early elections, with critics questioning how long any government can endure amid a deeply fragmented parliament. Markets reacted sharply, with French stocks and the euro dropping noticeably, reflecting investor unease. The resignation marks yet another setback for the president, whose previous attempts at forming a stable government have repeatedly faltered.