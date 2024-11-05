French football league president's home raided amid investigation of corruption

HQ

France's Professional Football League (Ligue de Football Professionnels, LFP), the governing body that runs the major professional football leagues in France, is under suspicion of corruption: misappropriation of public funds, active and passive corruption of public money and influence peddling (French league received a financial rescue after a 4 billion euros deal with Mediapro over the TV rights collapsed).

The National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF) in France ordered the raid of LFP's offices, its president Vincent Labrune (recently re-elected for another four years as president of LFP) as well as CVC's offices.

CVC is a private equity firm that, in 2022, signed an investmend deal with the football league: the fund invested 1,5 billion euros in return for a 13% stake on its new media subsidiary.

After a complaint by anti-corruption association AC!!, the Prosecutor's Office has investigated the deal. According to L'Équipe, there is uncertainty on how the money that was used to pay the lawyers and banks that advised the league during its deal with CVC was distributed.