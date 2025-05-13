French football is going through a revolution, a "French Premier League" could be born

HQ

French professional football has been in crisis for a long time, not producing enough money back for the French Football Federation, which feeds back to the teams having lower budgets and therefore being overshadowed in International competitions, with the exception of the Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain, playing the Champions League final this year.

But the structure of French football may change drastically soon, perhaps as early as 2026/27 season, with a new competition described as a "French Premier League" that will replace the Professional Football League (LFP) with a commercial company, owned by the clubs, acting as shareholders, with the correspondant change in governance: from a elected president to a board appointed by the clubs, giving more voice to each of the 18 clubs in Ligue 1.

These plans were announced on Monday by Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation. Vincent Labrune, current president of the LFP, is on board with the changes, even if it would likely mean the elimination of his position. "I am very much in favor of moving towards a model similar to that of the Premier League, which has largely demonstrated its effectiveness" Labrune said on Monday (via RMC Sport).

Those changed are expected to make French football competitions more competitive and attractive, improving club's earnings, thus, more French clubs would succeed at European competitions: the last time a French club won Champions League was Marseille in 1993. However, for this to happen, it needs some legislative changes, that will be discused in the Senate on June 10.