French folklore-inspired roguelike An Ankou launches on 17 August

French studio Alkemi Games (creators of Foretales) have announced that they will release their next title An Ankou on 17 August in early access on Steam. It is a roguelike set in 19th century Brittany in which we will play as "The Ankou", a servant of death and the last dead of the year, according to the legend of French folklore.

Reborn as one of the first three playable classes (Soldier, Apothecary or Nun), we will have to return to the world of the living to reincarnate spirits and guide them to their final rest while facing hordes of demons, creating equipment and collecting resources. And if El Ankou fails, he will be reborn to try again.

With a hand-crafted open world full of random encounters and challenging bosses, An Ankou offers precise combat and great replayability, all wrapped up in a rather striking art style. It will be on sale at a price of €4.99. The studio has also revealed the roadmap for future content, starting with the first patch and an additional class this August, the "Korrigan's gold" system that will allow players to loot gold from enemies in September, and a third additional class, the nun, in the autumn. Updates will be released every two weeks until the release of the full version.