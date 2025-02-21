French far-right leader cancels conference speech due to Steve Bannon's "nazi salute"

HQ

French far-right leader, Jordan Bardella, shocked CPAC attendees when he canceled his scheduled speech on Friday, following a controversial moment during Steve Bannon's address.

The incident unfolded when Bannon, a prominent figure in Donald Trump's inner circle, concluded his speech with an outstretched arm and a palm-down gesture that many interpreted as a fascist-style salute, reminiscent of Nazi symbolism.

While Bannon denied it was a Nazi salute, calling it simply a "wave," the Anti-Defamation League condemned the gesture, citing concerns over its disturbing implications. Bardella, who had planned to discuss US-France relations, quickly issued a statement (via France 24) condemning the "provocative" move, choosing to withdraw from the event.

This marks another controversial chapter for CPAC, as the gathering increasingly shifts its focus toward Trump-centric rhetoric and far-right ideologies. For now, it remains to be seen whether this incident will have lasting consequences for CPAC's reputation and future participation from international leaders.