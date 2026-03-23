French far-right falls short in key cities, boosting mainstream parties

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France's far-right National Rally have failed to win control of key southern cities including Marseille and Toulon, according to exit polls from Sunday's municipal elections.

In Marseille, incumbent mayor Benoît Payan secured re-election with a clear majority, while in Toulon, centre-right candidate Josée Massi defeated the RN challenger, who conceded defeat.

However, the far-right still made gains elsewhere. In Nice, Éric Ciotti (now aligned with the RN) emerged victorious, highlighting the fragmented and evolving political landscape.

The results are seen as a morale boost for mainstream parties ahead of the 2027 presidential election, which will determine the successor to Emmanuel Macron.

Elsewhere, former prime minister Édouard Philippe was re-elected mayor of Le Havre, strengthening his potential candidacy for the presidency.

While municipal elections often focus on local issues, they offer insight into national trends, particularly the ability of centrist and traditional parties to unite against the far-right in tightly contested races.