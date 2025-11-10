French court frees Sarkozy from jail pending appeal

HQ

A Paris court has granted former French President Nicolas Sarkozy early release from prison, allowing him to await his appeal under judicial supervision. The decision comes just weeks after he began serving a five-year sentence for conspiring to raise campaign funds from Libya for his 2007 presidential bid.

Sarkozy, 70, was jailed on October 21 after being found guilty of criminal conspiracy, though he was acquitted of charges related to corruption and illegal campaign financing. Prosecutors on Monday recommended his release, arguing he did not pose a flight risk and should instead face strict supervision, including a ban on contact with other individuals involved in the case.

Judicial supervision and ongoing legal battles

Under the court's decision, Sarkozy will remain in France and comply with judicial conditions while his appeal proceeds. He joined the hearing via video link, saying he would "comply with all obligations" and describing his time in jail as "really tough."

The former president continues to face multiple legal challenges. France's highest court last year upheld a conviction for corruption and influence peddling, and a separate conviction for illegal campaign financing related to his 2012 re-election bid is still awaiting a final ruling. Sarkozy is also under formal investigation in another case involving alleged witness tampering.