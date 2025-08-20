French authorities probe "horrifying" death of man during live stream on Kick

HQ

The latest news on France . French prosecutors in southern France have opened an investigation following the death of a middle-aged man during a live streaming event in which he was subjected to abuse.

The individual, whose actual name is Raphael Graven, yet was recognized online as Jean Pormanove or JP, had amassed a following by hosting live streaming events where he was subjected to abuse or humiliation.

Kick, the platform involved, said it is cooperating fully with the investigation and reaffirmed its commitment to content safety. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jean Pormanove and extend our condolences to his family, friends and community," they added.

France's High Commissioner for Children, termed the incident as "horrifying". "Platforms have an immense responsibility in regulating online content so that our children are not exposed to violent content. I call on parents to be extremely vigilant", she wrote on X.