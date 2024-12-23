French "alien" Victor Wembanyama breaks several NBA records in one match

HQ

Victor Wembanyama was still relatively unkown in NBA, having joined in 2023 to San Antonio Spurs, coming from the French LNB Élite, top-tier basketball league. But this 20-year-old player, who just earned a Silver medal for France in the Paris Olympics, is quickly becoming a star with his own merits, and last weekend he broke a new NBA record.

During the 114-94 San Antonio Spurs over Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, he made history by becoming the the 6th player in NBA history to record over 30 points and over 10 blocks in a game, joining. Only six players in history had achieved it before, amongs them Hakeem Olajuwon, who did it five times.

But that is hardly the only record he has broken last weekend. He also managed to be the first NBA player in succeed with at least one block in 62 games in a row.

And, while not unheard, another certainly impressive landmark: he has reached over 200 three pointers... faster than Stephen Curry, James Harden y Ray Allen, which are the top 3 long-range shooters in NBA history.

He is scoring an average of 3.1 three poinets per game this season, another sign of the dominance of the triple in basketball, something that has many detractors, including Shaquille O'Neal, who implied that this tendency is "ruining" NBA and its TV ratings.

Wheter you agree or not, it is undeniable that Victor Wembanyama is the type of player that can define a generation... with a little help from genetics, as he is currently the tallest NBA player, 7 ft 3 in (2.21 m). No wonder his nickname is "Alien".