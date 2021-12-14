Cookies

Undecember

Free-to-play RPG Undecember confirmed its release date

It'll firstly launch in South Korea on January 13, 2022. The global launch is expected to be a bit later in the same year.

HQ

Developer Needs Games and publisher Line Games have announced that their multiplatform Hack & Slash ARPG, Undecember, will launch in South Korea on January 13, 2022. As for the global release of the game, it's expected to be later in 2022.

Undecember will be available for PC, iOS and Android, and the pre-registration has begun now via Steam and the official website, if you're interested.

This action title is free-to-play, "will launch with a battle pass offering valuable in-game items, and will present cosmetic items and convenience features that players can choose to purchase", stated the developer in the press release. Undecember will also feature cross-play and controller support, plus optimized user interface for each platform.

Here's the official description of the game:

"Set in a dark fantasy world of Traum, players will embark on a journey to stop the Evil God Serpens from resurrecting and slash their ways through fearsome enemy hordes. UNDECEMBER allows players to break free from the traditional RPG class system: players will build and customize their characters in their own playstyles, as they farm and craft wide variety of gears and thousands of Rune skill combinations."

You can check the official website for more details.

