Free-to-play mobile game My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge announced

As you might have heard, My Friend Pedro is a very interesting indie game, it was released on PC and Switch back in 2019, then later followed by Xbox One and PS4. If you've read our review or the game introduction, you'd know how it is: the player controls the protagonist - an amnesiac assassin, guided by a talking banana.

Now, this banana is back. Developer Deadtoast and publisher Devolver Digital earlier announced, they are releasing a free-to-play mobile game called My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge on iOS and Android platforms on August 5.

Here's the intro of the game, from a press release:

"They kidnapped his wife and kids and left him for dead. But it's going to take more than that to split this banana's family. Help your friend Pedro serve some ice cold revenge, with a sprinkle of bullets on top!

Flip and fire your way through dozens of action packed levels on foot, on a motorcycle, and even on a skateboard. Plan your high caliber choreography for the best scores and, if your skin is tough enough, test your skills in Blood Rush mode.

This banana is Ripe for Revenge. Are you?"

Watch the trailer below, and you can already pre-register the game from its official site.