logo hd live | Mario Strikers: Battle League Football
      Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

      Free upgrades for Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 now released

      That means better resolution, frame rates, and even ray tracing.

      HQ

      When Capcom revealed back in March this year that Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard would get upgrades for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X - they didn't say when this would happen. But a few hours ago, at midnight, Capcom decided to drop the bomb.

      The updates for all three titles has now been released for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, and to make things even better... it's free (as it should be). This means you can enjoy 4K graphics, better frame rates, ray tracing and more at no extra cost if you own the originals.

      If you play for PlayStation, you just have to download the updates, although it won't work if you've got the games via PlayStation Plus. For Xbox Series S/X it's even easier as it supports Smart Delivery, which means your desired platform will automatically pick the best version for you.

      Check out the trailer below to see the enhanced versions.

      HQ
      Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

