Free update Steel Dawn is coming to Fallout 76 in December

Bethesda has announced a new free update for Fallout 76, called Steel Dawn, which is coming to December 1st for all players.

Steel Dawn is the first instalment in Brotherhood of Steel questline, which expands on what's already seen with the previous update released last April, Wastelanders. New locations, NPCs, new weapons, new armour and much more is also coming to offer more content to Fallout 76's players.

In addition to the return of the Brotherhood, Steel Dawn introduces a new season (which starts on December 15), a new S.C.O.R.E. and various game improvements. To find out more about this new free expansion, take a look at the new trailer at the top of this news.