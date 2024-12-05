Free-to-play My First Gran Turismo wants to put toddlers behind the wheel

As part of the ongoing PlayStation 30th Anniversary celebrations, Polyphony Digital has now announced a surprise new project that will debut entirely for free as soon as tomorrow (December 6). It's known as My First Gran Turismo and it's an experience that is a little boiled down and designed to welcome and encourage all generations to pick up and try the driving simulation series.

As per the game's proper description from the mouth of Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi, we're told: "This experience holds a special place in my heart, as it pays tribute to the origins of the first Gran Turismo, where players of all generations discovered the joys of driving. Whether it's introducing kids to the joy of racing for the first time or reigniting a forgotten passion for driving, My First Gran Turismo was designed to be both approachable and immersive, created for everyone, with no limits on age or driving skill level."

My First Gran Turismo will look to present the basics and teach players how to corner, brake, accelerate and improve their times on a lap-by-lap basis. It'll include 18 cars and a handful of iconic tracks too, such as Deep Forest Raceway and Kyoto Driving Park, and will offer a variety of game modes, be it Race Events, Time Trials, and Music Rally Stages. There will even be full PS VR2 support at debut, meaning you can up your immersion if you're one of the few that actually have one of those expensive VR headsets.

As per when My First Gran Turismo will arrive, the game will launch tomorrow on December 6 on PS4 and PS5 at midnight local time.