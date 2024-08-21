Free-to-play extraction shooter Arena Breakout: Infinite shows off release trailer

HQ

Arena Breakout: Infinite, the free-to-play extraction shooter that some have heralded as the 'Tarkov-killer' has showcased its full release trailer at this year's Gamescom.

The team at MoreFun showed off the slick, impressive-looking FPS at the event in Cologne, along with an additional trailer which delved into FACUL, the studio's innovative AI system which will potentially allow for NPC companions that can follow verbal orders.

There are still some concerns from the extraction shooter fanbase that the game will be pay-to-win with its lockbox monetization system, but if the team can sort this out before release, they could have a huge title on their hands.

Early access for Arena Breakout: Infinite is live now.