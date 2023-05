HQ

If you feel like pimping your ship, your fishing rod or your sniper in Sea of Thieves without paying for it, it's now totally possible without engaging in piracy. As announced on Twitter, all Game Pass Ultimate users can now claim the Obsidian Eye of Reach Pack.

This is available until June 24 and includes "The Obsidian Eye of Reach, Fishing Rod and Sails", something we can check out in the image below. Make sure to collect it while it's free, as piracy is twice as fun when done with style.