Free Practice Session 2 at Formula 1 in Japan interrupted by series of incidents, including Jack Doohan crash

Free Practice 2 in Formula 1 in Japan has been a mess. Three separated incidents with interruptions caused the practice session to too short for some teams, specially because it took 20 minutes to clean the most serious of the incidents, a crash by Jack Doohan, the Australian Alpine driver, who crashed at Turn 1 after just ten minutes.

Thankfully, he was uninjured, but the car was badly damaged and it left a lot of debris on the track that had to be cleaned up for safety reasons. Trouble didn't end there, as Fernando Alonso later became beached at Turn 8 after dipping a wheel on the grass, and finally a small fire erupted on the grass at the side of the track.

With nearly 30 minutes lost, Oscar Piastri ended up getting the fastest lap at 1:28:114. A third practice session will take place tomorrow, Saturday, before the qualifying, and the race will follow on Sunday at 6:00 AM BST, 7:00 AM CEST.