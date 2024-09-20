Free Play Days is back with the biggest selection yet

HQ

As you may know, Microsoft has a program they call Free Play Days, which is a selection of usually three titles that Game Pass Core and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download for free and enjoy over the course of a weekend (until Monday at 9am to be more precise).

This week, there's a record-breaking selection to choose from, as Microsoft is loading up with no less than ten titles in conjunction with 505 Games. Here are your free games, take the opportunity to play lots of them, and there are also big discounts over the weekend:



Assetto Corsa Competizione



Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Control



Crime Boss: Rockay City



Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes



Ghostrunner 2



Miasma Chronicles



Portal Knights



Stray Blade



Terraria



Several of these are really, really good, so take the chance to try them out and you'll surely find several new favorites and, again, buy them at a discounted price. If you want to read more about the indiviual titles or the Free Play Days program, you can do so on Xbox Wire.