Free Mario vs Donkey Kong demo available to download now on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has just released a demo on the eShop to try out the upcoming Mario vs. Donkey Kong, the revisited Game Boy Advance classic, which is scheduled for release on 16 February. The free demo lets you play through four levels of the game's first world as you solve puzzles, challenges and go on a quest to find keys to rescue the Minimarios and thwart Donkey Kong's plans.

The demo also allows you to try out the game's local co-op option by lending the Joy-Con to a friend and teaming up as Mario and Toad.

We're already working on the Mario vs. Donkey Kong review, but in case you want to get a head start, we can already tell you a few things about what's to come in our preview.