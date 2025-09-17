Free Little Nightmares 3 demo now available for all formats

HQ

Next month is Halloween, which usually means horror movies on streaming services and in cinemas, as well as countless pumpkins in our games. There is also usually the occasional horror game being released... such as Little Nightmares 3.

This time, the creators of the series, Swedish Tarsier Studios, have handed over the responsibility to the horror masters at Supermassive Games, who offer a seemingly cosy co-op adventure with a launch on October 10. But if you feel like it's too far away and you want to jump start right now, we have good news.

A demo has been released for all current formats, namely PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. Take the opportunity to download and check out how well Supermassive Games has managed Tarsier Studios' legacy and what own ideas they have added. We will of course return with a review closer to the release.