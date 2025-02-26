Free League presents role-playing game based on Invincible

HQ

Continuing to invest in new and exciting collaborations, Free League has announced that a role-playing game based on Robert Kirkman's Invincible is in development, in close co-operation with Skybound Entertainment. The classic pen-and-paper role-playing game will allow players to create their own superheroes and explore Kirkman's violent, sometimes crazy world, using Free League's award-winning Year Zero Engine. Pre-orders will open later this year, and we're told by Free League CEO Tomas Härenstam:

"One of my very first tabletop roleplaying games was the old Marvel Superheroes by TSR, and making a superhero RPG has been a lifelong dream. I think the genre, and Invincible's more grounded and visceral take on it, is a great fit for the Year Zero Engine game mechanics."

Is this something you might be interested in, and which of Free League's role-playing games do you like best so far?