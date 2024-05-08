Free League presents new epic campaign for Dragonbane

HQ

Gates of Power, Dead Forest and Heart of Darkness. Three classic adventures of Dragonbane, published in the mid-80s in three separate instalments, and now re-released in a revised and lavish new edition.

Free League, together with the original author Roger Undhagen, has reworked the epic campaign, which is being launched as a collected trilogy, and is already available for pre-purchase via the Free League shop. The description of the adventure reads as follows:

The adventurers arrive in the fabled Dead Forest in search of glory, riches and perhaps a solution to the ancient curse that ravages the forest. They soon find themselves embroiled in an epic conflict that stretches back to the foundations of the world. The quest will take the adventurers through the depths of the forest, under the mountain and into a strange land where the fate of the world will be decided.

Is this something you are keen to add to your collection?