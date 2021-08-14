Free Guy has celebrated its opening weekend with these videogame inspired movie posters

HQ

Yesterday, Free Guy, the action-comedy movie based on an NPC in a videogame, with Ryan Reynolds as the lead actor, debuted in cinemas around the globe. The movie which is looking to compete for the largest box office showing in August against The Suicide Squad, is celebrating its opening weekend with a bunch of new posters, each themed around a videogame franchise.

The posters were shared on Free Guy's Twitter account, and include takes on Mario, Doom, GTA, Minecraft, Among Us, and Animal Crossing, as well as a few others, and all feature Reynold's Guy, and occasionally other cast members such as Jodie Comer's Millie.

The movie is now available to check out and watch in cinemas, and if you're interested in seeing our thoughts, you can read our review of the movie over here.

Check out a few of the posters below.