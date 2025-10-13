Free Dynamic Background for Keeper, a game about a walking but not talking lighthouse

HQ

Friday marks the premiere of what can only be described as one of the most unique games of the year. We're talking about Double Fine's upcoming title Keeper, where we'll play as a lighthouse in "a story told without words."

If that sounds strange, it's probably only half the truth, and the studio itself writes that they have "gone to great lengths to preserve as much of the mysteries within as possible." In short, we know very little about it, and that's how it's supposed to be.

It has now also been announced that Keeper has gotten a Dynamic Background. If you want to pimp your Xbox Series S/X with a little Double Fine charm ahead of the release, the background is completely free and can be downloaded and used right now (check out the Bluesky post to see what it looks like). Find out the release schedule for the game below.