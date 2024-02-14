Free Dune expansion released for Microsoft Flight Simulator

HQ

We're used to flying around the Earth in Microsoft Flight Simulator, enjoying all kinds of beautiful vistas. But for the first time ever, it is now time to leave our home planet and travel to space. Thanks to a collaboration between Warner Bros. and Xbox, we're now getting to visit the planet Arrakis - known from the Dune universe - for a very different kind of flying.

Here we will get to fly the iconic Royal Atreides Ornithopter that we got to see in the first movie. This free expansion offers a tutorial, but also time trials and a rescue mission:

"The Royal Atreides Ornithopter is a special ultra-performance variant of the craft, renowned for its lightning acceleration, blazing speeds, and precision maneuverability when under the control of pilots skilled in its operation - and who have the fortitude to survive the harsh extremes of Dune.

Once simmers have mastered the basics, they can move on to attempt the package's six activities: five-time trials and a daring rescue mission where aviators must save their flight instructor before a massive sandstorm engulfs him."

If you own Microsoft Flight Simulator (or subscribe to Game Pass), you should absolutely download this free expansion and check out Arrakis before Dune: Part Two premieres on February 28.