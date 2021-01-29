Free demo for Balan Wonderworld now released

You're watching Advertisements

A platform adventure made by the people who created Sonic the Hedgehog is automatically interesting, and that's why we look forward to Balan Wonderworld. Fortunately, it doesn't only look good on paper, as the trailers also seems to offer a colorful and fun game.

But we never know how good it actually is until we play it ourselves, of course, and now it is time to do so. Way ahead of its March 26 release, Square Enix has now launched a demo for all formats; PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Here we get to try out one level from three different worlds, and to make things even better - we've also gotten a new trailer.

Check it out below and don't forget to try out Balan Wonderworld to see if Mario just got himself a series competitor.