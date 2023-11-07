Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Free Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III theme added for Xbox Series S/X

Bring Captain Price to your dashboard.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III officially launches on November 10, but for people who have pre-ordered one of the more expensive editions, the campaign is already available. If you haven't had the opportunity to play the game yet, you can still enjoy some Call of Duty flavour as Activision Blizzard (which is a first party Xbox studio now) has added a free and dynamic background for Xbox Series S/X.

The X-user Klobrille shows what it looks like below. Just head to the settings if you want Captain John Price (Bravo Six) to grace your dashboard.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

