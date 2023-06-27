Free Barbie cars for Forza Horizon 5 revealed

HQ

Last week we reported that Forza Horizon 5 is getting two Barbie cars, something that was leaked seemingly prematurely in the game's menu. Now this has been officially confirmed on Xbox Wire, where they also explain how you can get these two rides and revealed that the Barbie collaborations runs even deeper than expected.

It turns out that everyone playing Forza Horizon 5 is entitled to these cars (classic 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV Corvette and 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup), which has been gifted to them. All you have to do is "download them from the in-game Message Center and they will appear in your garage, ready for racing".

Starting July 10, you will also get an opportunity to win an "Xbox Series S that has been built into the glamorous Barbie DreamHouse". If you want to try your luck, make sure to visit either Xbox on Twitter or Microsoft Rewards to participate in the raffle.