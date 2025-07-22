Free bananas and midnight opening hours - Donkey Kong celebrated in style at Nintendopusheren

HQ

Donkey Kong is back. And with a bang!

The long-awaited Donkey Kong Bananza has been released for Nintendo Switch 2, and the reviews are already out. And they are certainly worthy of the big ape.

Out of tens of reviews on the Metacritic website, the weighted average is 90/100. This means that Donkey Kong actually surpasses his old rival Mario, as Mario Kart World "only" has a Metascore of 86.

Interest is also high among the series' many fans. At the end of last month, IGN reported that Donkey Kong Bananza was the best-selling game on Amazon thanks to its many pre-orders.

One of those looking forward to the game is Mads Jacobsen, who runs the Copenhagen game store Nintendopusheren.

"It's probably the Switch 2 game I'm most looking forward to, as I mostly play single-player games. It was fun to play Mario Kart World, which I've also done a lot, but this is what I've really been looking forward to. Now that we haven't got a Mario game, Donkey Kong is the next best thing," he tells Gamereactor.

Donkey Kong is back - and in top form! // Nintendo

Although Donkey Kong Bananza is not a Mario game, the game still contains some DNA from the Super Mario series. The game was created by the same people who gave us the successful Super Mario Odyssey, but the inspiration doesn't stop there. Donkey Kong Bananza contains several references to previous games in the series, the most prominent of which is probably the character Pauline, who made her debut back in the original Donkey Kong from 1981.

Another obvious source of inspiration is the last Donkey Kong game in full 3D, Donkey Kong 64, developed by the legendary Rare and released for Nintendo 64 in 1999. And it is these parallels in particular that have helped raise Jacobsen's expectations.

"What I remember best are the Game Boy games. Donkey Kong Land 1, 2, and 3. I've also played it on Nintendo 64, which Bananza probably resembles the most. I'm really just looking forward to running around and collecting things. I like those collect-a-thons from back in the Nintendo 64 days."

This is what it looked like the last time we got a Donkey Kong in full 3D. A lot has happened since then. // Nintendo

Perhaps Jacobsen himself has felt a bit like Donkey Kong today? In connection with the launch of Donkey Kong Bananza, the Nintendo retailer is staying open until midnight so that customers can get their hands on the game the minute it is released. In connection with this, the shop owner has cleaned his Donkey Kong costume, and as if that weren't enough, he has bought a whole bunch of bananas to hand out to customers in the shop.

"With midnight events, you get to play around a bit and wear silly costumes. I've also bought bananas for everyone who comes. Just to have a little fun and give people an experience. It may be that not as many people will show up as for Zelda, or when Switch 2 was released a month ago. But again, you get to have a little fun and mischief."

Jacobsen says that there have been about 40 pre-orders for the game with in-store pickup, but he expects that only half of them will show up, now that many people are on summer holiday.

"If 20 people show up, I'd say it's a success. And if fewer show up, it's still just great to hold."

The Donkey Kong costume has been cleaned and spruced up for tonight's midnight launch. // Nintendopusheren

Although the launch of Donkey Kong Bananza is a joyful occasion, and the midnight launch is mostly about fun and games, Jacobsen also has a concern.

Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo still release consoles with physical drives, but the former two have also experimented with purely digital consoles in the form of the Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition. Nintendo has traditionally been more cautious and has stuck to physical releases. But with the Nintendo Switch 2, they have now introduced the concept of Game Key Cards, where the physical game is really just a licence key for download.

Jacobsen therefore fears that the Nintendo Switch 2 may be the last Nintendo console with any significant physical releases.

"They have kind of jumped the gun on the digital joys of Game Key Cards. There are also more and more games here in Europe that are only released as downloads. So you do get a box, but it's just an empty box with a code in it. Personally, I think it's completely irrelevant. I fear that Switch 2 may be the last console where we will have the opportunity to do this kind of midnight launch. But fortunately, there is still a long time to go before then."