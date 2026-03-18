Frederiksen's wealth tax proposal sparks debate ahead of Denmark's early election

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Mette Frederiksen has stirred political debate ahead of Denmark's early election with a proposal to introduce a 0.5% wealth tax on assets above 25 million kroner, aimed at funding schools and reducing class sizes. This signals a shift to the left from her centrist coalition with Lars Løkke Rasmussen, as she attempts to address rising inequality and pressure on public services.

The proposal comes as Frederiksen benefits from a surge in support following her handling of tensions with Donald Trump over Greenland. Polls suggest the so-called "Greenland bounce" has strengthened her standing across party lines, with some voters now viewing her as a reliable leader in a time of geopolitical uncertainty.

Mette Frederiksen // Shutterstock

Supporters argue the tax reflects traditional welfare priorities, particularly in education. "It's a very classic Danish welfare approach," said a representative of the teachers' union (via The Guardian), highlighting challenges such as staff shortages and inclusion in schools. The policy would significantly reduce class sizes for younger pupils, a key demand among left-leaning parties.

However, business leaders have strongly criticised the measure, warning of economic consequences. Henrik Andersen of Vestas summed up the backlash, stating: "Enough is enough," and suggesting the tax could push companies and investment out of Denmark. With the election looming, the divide between welfare expansion and economic competitiveness is set to shape the final stretch of the campaign.