Freddy shown for the briefest second in Five Nights at Freddy's 2 teaser

After raking in a good chunk of cash at the box office for Blumhouse, of course the horror studio was up for making a sequel right away to the 2023 horror hit Five Nights at Freddy's.

Now, we're months away from Five Nights at Freddy's 2, and while it won't be making a Halloween release like the first film did, we will get to see the new movie in December. Plus, we've got a short teaser already showcasing some of the sequel.

We get our first look at Balloon Boy in the new teaser, as well as the shortest glimpse of Freddy's redesign. Josh Hutcherson is back as the lead, as he'll be tasked this time with fixing the animatronics and everything that entails.

Of course, we can expect animatronic kills aplenty in Five Nights at Freddy's 2, and you can check out teases of some of them in the trailer below: