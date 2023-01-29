Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Iron Bull was his favourite character to play

The Dragon Age: Inquisition companion stands above Fred from Scooby-Doo and Zack Siler in She's All That.

You're likely going to be aware of Freddie Prinze Jr., perhaps best known for his roles in She's All That and the Scooby-Doo live action movies. However, the actor has also put in some voice work for a few video games.

He played James Vega in Mass Effect 3, and Iron Bull in Dragon Age: Inquisition. Prinze Jr. said the latter of these roles was "the most fun" he's ever had in his career, as he loved coming up with the voice for the character and the Qunari companion's personality as well.

"The Iron Bull is the one, that's the voice that's my favourite character I've ever played, ever," Prinze Jr. said in a recent interview with Original Funko."It's not from a big movie that made $100 million, it's not from Scooby or She's All That. It's a giant bull-looking massive buff guy, and they wanted this linebacker bro voice, like 'Hey, what's up', and it didn't feel right. So, we started experimenting with voices... from Thunder and Pete from the Mickey Mouse club to Winston, 'We shall not flag or fail', and we eventually smushed those together and it became the Iron Bull."

What do you think of Iron Bull?

Dragon Age: Inquisition

