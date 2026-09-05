Freddie Mercury would have turned 80 today: tribute mural painted at Wembley

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Freddie Mercury, one of the brightest rock stars of all time, would have turned 80 today. The British singer was born on September 5, 1946, in Zanzibar, son of Indian parents, with the name of Farrokh Bulsara, and studied Great Britain but continued living in Zanzibar until he was 18. With Queen, which he founded in 1970, he changed the history of pop and rock music forver with his like "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Somebody to Love", "We Are the Champions" or "Don't Stop Me Now".

Mercury died in 1991 of AIDS at the age of 45, but his music has never stopped sounding around the world. And in the day he would have turned 80, a large mural of him has been unveiled in the stairs at Wembley Park, where he performed some of his most memorable concerts (ten times in total), and a tribute concert was also held one year after his death.

The mural, created by Frank Styles, is titled I'm Mr Mercury, and can only be viewed from a specific marked point, 20 meters, 65 feet away from the stars. The mural reflects Mercury's life away from the stage: a Koi carp referencing his love for Japan and winged female figures echo his Virgo star sign, a motif he used on the Queen crest he designed himself, as reported by BBC.