Freddie Mercury said to have a secret daughter according to new biography

Freddie Mercury is known as the frontman and the singer for the legendary rock band Queen, which was one of the largest bands in the world in the 1970s and 80s. Mercury was known for his remarkable vocal skills and songwriting talents, but he was also regarded as an LGBT icon particularly during the latter parts of his life where he was openly homosexual during a period of time where it was far less accepted. It's because of this that it may surprise you to hear that a recent biography now claims that Mercury had a secret daughter.

The book, Love, Freddie (as per The Guardian), states that Mercury fathered a child with the wife of a close friend back in 1976, and that following this he stayed in touch with the daughter without revealing her to the world, through a series of personal journals.

The daughter's name has not been mentioned to the world, but it is noted that she is now 48-years-old and works as a medical professional in Europe. For any doubts that this is simply a misunderstanding, the unnamed daughter provides a statement to author Lesley-Ann Jones where she explicitly outlines that "Freddie Mercury was and is my father."

She goes on to add: "We had a very close and loving relationship from the moment I was born and throughout the final 15 years of his life. He adored me and was devoted to me. The circumstances of my birth may seem, by most people's standards, unusual and even outrageous. That should come as no surprise. It never detracted from his commitment to love and look after me. He cherished me like a treasured possession."

There is no additional information on this development as of yet, other than that the daughter's existence was only known to Mercury's inner circle.