Freaky Friday sequel in the works

The 2003 Disney comedy Freaky Friday is getting a sequel, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan set to return as their characters in the original movie.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news, but it appeared that Curtis and Lohan were open to a return for some time. "Jamie and I are both open to that, so we're leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore," Lohan said recently.

The film recently turned 20, and features a body-swapping story about a stressed mum and rebellious teen. Typical Disney stuff but it managed to create $160 million for the mouse at the box office, so it stands to reason that there could be a demand for a sequel.

Would you watch a Freaky Friday sequel?