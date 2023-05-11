Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Freaky Friday sequel in the works

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are set to star again.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The 2003 Disney comedy Freaky Friday is getting a sequel, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan set to return as their characters in the original movie.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news, but it appeared that Curtis and Lohan were open to a return for some time. "Jamie and I are both open to that, so we're leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore," Lohan said recently.

The film recently turned 20, and features a body-swapping story about a stressed mum and rebellious teen. Typical Disney stuff but it managed to create $160 million for the mouse at the box office, so it stands to reason that there could be a demand for a sequel.

Would you watch a Freaky Friday sequel?

Freaky Friday sequel in the works


Loading next content