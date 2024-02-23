Frasier will return for a second season on Paramount+

HQ

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of all time made a comeback last year, when Dr. Frasier Crane returned to TV in a new series on Paramount+/SkyShowtime. The first season was met with mainly positive criticism and got pretty good viewer numbers, and most people (including Kelsey Grammer, who plays the titular character) probably thought it would get renewed.

And now precisely this has happened. Jeff Grossman from Paramount+ had this to say in a statement:

"Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television. The new series introduced Frasier to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey's truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We're so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for season two."

Kelsey Grammer himself also added this regarding season two:

"Frasier is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I'm delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can't wait for the fans to see what we have in store!"

We are definitely up for more, and surely this will be the season when Frasier's brother Niles pays a visit to Boston, right?

Thanks Forbes