Frasier sequel greenlit by Paramount+

The first season will feature ten episodes.

There has been a lot of talk and rumours about a sequel to Frasier recently, and Kelsey Grammer himself has made no secret that he would like to return to the role as Frasier Crane in a new series. Now this project has been greenlit by Paramount+, and the production can start.

Frasier was enormously popular during the 90s, rivalling both Friends and Seinfeld. The series was a spinoff based on Cheers, in which Grammer had a smaller part as the psychiatrist Frasier. In the spinoff, Frasier moved from Boston to Seattle and became a radio host, and almost all major characters from Cheers showed up as guests during the new show.

It seems like we can expect a similar setup this time, as the others from the main cast will not be regulars, but can be expected to visit the show, where Frasier has once again relocated to a new city. Ten episodes are expected in the first season, which hopefully will turn out to be good and popular enough so more will follow.

Thanks Deadline



